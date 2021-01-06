Pa. struggles with contact tracing efforts for COVID-19

State health officials say contact tracing and case investigations will still be important even as COVID-19 vaccines are administered, but fewer people are participating in the efforts.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state has seen a “significant decline” in case investigations and contact tracing, and Lindsey Maudlin, special assistant on contact tracing for the Department of Health, echoed that Tuesday and urged residents to answer the call and participate in contact tracing when they test positive for COVID-19 to help health officials track the disease.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maudlin touted recent efforts to help try to raise case investigation numbers, including the launch of an online Connect & Protect form to allow residents to email answers instead of answering them during a phone call. The state also seeks to hire more contact tracers as it promotes others to case investigators to help track where residents may have contracted the disease and who else is at risk.

However, Maudlin said funding for such efforts is not unlimited. In addition to adjusting hours of case investigators to make the funding last longer, Maudlin said the state is working with its vendor to see how long the state can “kick the can” down the road and still conduct contact tracing.

Maudlin estimated that current funding may run out by the end of February for case investigations.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.