Six deaths connected to COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference Monday afternoon that there are now six deaths associated with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the three previously reported, with one each in Northampton, Allegheny and Montgomery counties, the other three are in Lackawanna County, Monroe County and a second in Northampton County.

Levine said all of the deaths are adult cases.

Since March 6, Levine said Pennsylvania has seen about 60 hospitalizations.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there are 165 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 644 cases in 34 counties.

Cumberland County has one new case, bringing its total to 12 cases.

The department also officially confirmed the state's third death due to the disease. Montgomery County reported the death on Sunday.

This is the third day in a row that the state has seen more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.