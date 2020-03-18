Pa. sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 133

With more commercial and health system labs doing testing, the state Department of Health announced the highest rise in COVID-19 cases yet in Pennsylvania.

The department said they've received 37 new positive results, bringing the statewide total to 133 cases. All of the new cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

None of the new positives are in Cumberland County. The county, with 10 positive cases, has fewer cases than Allegheny County (11), Delaware County (14), Philadelphia County (17) and Montgomery (42).

While Montgomery County had most of the new positives, there were first positives in other counties. York County now has two positive cases, and Berks County now has a positive case.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12 a.m., as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

The department said there have been 1,187 patients who have tested negative.