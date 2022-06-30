Pa. officials urge safety over July Fourth weekend as police remind residents of fireworks laws

Pennsylvania officials on Wednesday urged residents to stay safe as they head to the great outdoors to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Representatives from PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission offered advice and warnings regarding safety precautions over the holiday.

Some residents will likely to turn to the Susquehanna River and other waterways in the 90-degree or near 90-degree weather this weekend, and the Fish & Boat Commission noted that Pennsylvania has become a boating destination state. Just as State Police are worried about alcohol-related crashes and fatalities over holiday weekends, the commission is likewise concerned about alcohol-related incidents on boats.

"Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and reaction time on the water, and boating under the influence puts everyone at risk, including passengers and others enjoying the water,” commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. “Our goal is for boaters to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water. This begins with safe boating practices that include wearing a life jacket each and every time they're on a boat, and not drinking while boating."

The commission reported that boating-under-the-influence arrests are down, with 49 arrests last year compared to 60 in 2020.

On the roads, State Police said they and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols that will target impaired drivers, as well as aggressive drivers.

In the state forest lands, DCNR reported that Pennsylvania ranks in the Top 5 in the country for ATV crashes, with many of those involving alcohol, which is not permitted on public lands.

“Riding ATVs is just like driving a vehicle; being under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not permitted while operating an ATV,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Whether you’re riding an ATV or taking a walk in Penn’s Woods, safety is key when recreating during the holidays and throughout the year. Many of the worst accidents at state parks and forests occur when people do not follow guidelines in place, which is why we encourage all visitors to practice safe behavior while visiting public lands.”

Fireworks laws

Fireworks safety is a major concern on the Fourth of July weekend, and after the state's 2017 law expanded what fireworks could be purchased, residents are handling fireworks far more dangerous than sparklers.

According to State Police, residents can purchase "consumer-grade" fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, which includes firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks. Only professionals are allowed to purchase and use "display fireworks" that have two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive material or professional-grade aerial shells with more than 60 grams of material.

Though the list of options has expanded, the explosion of people using these fireworks have led some municipalities to limit where and when they can be used.

In 2020, the Carlisle Borough Council approved an ordinance banning the use of fireworks on borough-owned property, which includes streets, sidewalks, parks and buildings. The ordinance had come about after the borough had received 156 complaints in one week. In Carlisle, violators could be fined up to $1,000.

North Middleton Township in November 2021 also approved an ordinance limiting the use of consumer fireworks to only on holidays - New Year's Eve, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. For July 4, fireworks are permitted to be used only from 8 a.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5, and fireworks also aren't allowed on township property. Violators could be fined up to $500 per offense.

Hampden Township annually reminds its residents of fireworks laws for property owners and noted that given Pennsylvania law, there are few areas of the township where residents would be able to use fireworks.

In Pennsylvania, fireworks cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without permission, cannot be discharged toward or within a vehicle or building, cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure (regardless if someone is home) and cannot be discharged by someone under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Hampden Township said the 150 feet from a structure requirement is what will prevent many people from being able to discharge fireworks.

The township noted that in addition to the fireworks law, residents can also run into trouble with police by setting off excessive amounts of fireworks or doing so at an unreasonable hour.

House Bill 2157 is still waiting on a vote in the Pennsylvania Senate, but early in June, the House passed the bill that would restrict fireworks usage, institute greater penalties and divert fireworks taxes to emergency services. Among the limits would be restricting fireworks to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for July 2-4 and Dec. 31, where they can be discharged until 1 a.m.

Those who plan on discharging fireworks this holiday should check with their local municipality to see if there are any further bans or limitations.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

