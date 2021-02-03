Pa. officials hopeful for improvement to vaccine shortage

The Pennsylvania Department of Health again asked for patience as the state sluggishly moves ahead with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Though the department's map of vaccine providers has grown significantly since the service was launched in January, it's not necessarily helping those in Phase 1A get the appointments they need. The map shows the providers who have been allocated supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, but some are full-up on appointments — reportedly as far as two months out — while others aren't ready to provide the vaccines, despite the state's allotment.

Walmart on Wednesday announced that its Lower Allen Township location off Hartzdale Drive is one of a few in the state that will get the vaccine from the state, but the company is still developing its online scheduling system to allow for residents who fit the Phase 1A criteria to get an appointment.

The difficulty in getting an appointment has been a major issue in the state since officials opened up vaccinations to seniors 65 and older and adults with certain high-risk conditions. State officials have blamed the difficulties on the shortage of vaccines provided by the federal government to the state.

