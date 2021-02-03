Pa. officials hopeful for improvement to vaccine shortage

The Pennsylvania Department of Health again asked for patience as the state sluggishly moves ahead with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Though the department's map of vaccine providers has grown significantly since the service was launched in January, it's not necessarily helping those in Phase 1A get the appointments they need. The map shows the providers who have been allocated supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, but some are full-up on appointments — reportedly as far as two months out — while others aren't ready to provide the vaccines, despite the state's allotment.
Walmart on Wednesday announced that its Lower Allen Township location off Hartzdale Drive is one of a few in the state that will get the vaccine from the state, but the company is still developing its online scheduling system to allow for residents who fit the Phase 1A criteria to get an appointment.
The difficulty in getting an appointment has been a major issue in the state since officials opened up vaccinations to seniors 65 and older and adults with certain high-risk conditions. State officials have blamed the difficulties on the shortage of vaccines provided by the federal government to the state.
Pennsylvania may see some relief through an announcement Tuesday from the Biden administration, which will provide additional doses to pharmacies in its federal partnership program, including Rite Aid. Department of Health Senior Adviser Lindsey Mauldin, who was formerly involved in contact tracing efforts, said the department is also looking at strengthening its 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) hotline to ensure that those without internet capabilities can still call and get help scheduling an appointment for the vaccine.
She also said there are discussions regarding community vaccination sites, but those would only happen once the state receives more vaccines.
However, the state's vaccine efforts have come under fire from the GOP. Pennsylvania has ranked around 40 of the 50 states when it comes to administering the vaccines allotted by the federal government, which Mauldin has blamed on a lag in reporting from pharmacies (which have 24 hours to report vaccinations) and federal partners (which have 48 hours to report vaccinations).
The state House Health Committee on Wednesday held a public hearing on the state's vaccine distribution strategy, where state Republicans were critical of changing eligibility requirements and a lack of information regarding vaccine sign-up.
Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, said his offices are getting daily phone calls from residents. He is the co-sponsor of House Bill 326 that would direct the Pennsylvania National Guard to handle deployment of the vaccine with mass vaccination sites set up in all 67 counties.
“The National Guard has the manpower and logistics to carry out an effective vaccine distribution plan,” he said in a news release. “The Guard is doing this same thing in many other states with great success. They are a valuable resource we need to use to meet this particular challenge.”
