Pa. Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle weekly winner sold in Cumberland County

One of two ticket numbers from among more than 45,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 was purchased in Carlisle.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers (00057427 and 00080262) that were drawn for the second $50,000 weekly drawing prizes for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

One of the tickets was sold at the Sheetz on 1900 Ritner Highway in Carlisle, while the other ticket was sold in Bucks County.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim the prize in person. Prizes cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.

The winning tickets are part of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, which features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing.

The Jan. 8 drawing will feature 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million, which includes four prizes of $1 million, four prizes of $100,000, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100. Winners of the weekly drawings can still win in the Jan. 8 drawing, so winners should keep their tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0