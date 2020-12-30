Pa. looking for entries for at-home butter sculpture competition

With the upcoming virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show missing one of its biggest attractions in the annual butter sculpture, the state Department of Agriculture is looking for a few good artists to make sculptures of their own.

The department on Wednesday said it will host the Butter Up! contest, which will award butter sculptors a variety of gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association.

The contest will open for submissions on Saturday, Jan. 9 and run through Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. Sculptors must use up to 5 pounds of butter to create unique entries. They can use chicken wire, sculpting wire and a base to support the sculpture, but they cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter.

There are no parameters on what type of butter to use, though the department suggest users try to use Pennsylvania butter, which can be identified with a PA Preferred logo or purchased at a local farmer's market.

Entrants will be judged in five age group categories: elementary school (ages 5 to 10), middle school (ages 11 to 13), high school (ages 14 to 18), adult (ages 19 to 64) and senior (ages 65 and older).