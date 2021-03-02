Pa. lawmakers urge state officials to improve vaccine distribution for seniors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is still not enough vaccine available to meet the current demands,” Mauldin said. “There will be more vaccines coming, but patience is still required.”

New infections, hospitalizations and deaths are well below their peak numbers from the past year. So far, 24,100 Pennsylvanians have died of COVID-19, according to the Health Department, including 74 fatalities reported on Monday. Nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians have been infected.

Bill Johnston-Walsh with the state AARP said a survey of its members produced a harsh assessment of what he called the “confusing, complicated and challenging” vaccine distribution program in Pennsylvania, including jammed phone lines, crashed websites and overbooked schedules.

“We cannot stress enough how difficult this process has been for so many Pennsylvanians,” he told the legislative committee.

Many older people struggle to navigate online appointment systems, said Adam Marles, chief executive of LeadingAge PA, an umbrella group of more than 370 providers that serve some 75,000 older residents of Pennsylvania.

Those living in affordable housing or on their own in isolated settings can face particular challenges, he said. In some places, he said, residents can get vaccines while others living nearby cannot.