Pa. labor department says eligibility for federal jobless benefits will start this week

The Pennsylvania labor department said Monday that eligibility for unemployment benefits re-authorized by Congress last week will begin this week, even though there may be a lag in workers actually getting the money.
Some key unemployment programs established earlier this year briefly lapsed or began to exhaust themselves over the weekend as President Donald Trump delayed signing the legislation until Sunday night.
Work weeks for unemployment compensation purposes generally run Sunday-to-Saturday, meaning that the current claims week began on a day for which critical programs were off the books. But this should not deprive claimants of those benefits.
“The federal Department of Labor has determined that although the president did not sign the bill until Sunday evening, this week is the first payable week of the extensions of PUA, PEUC, and FPUC,” Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson Sarah DeSantis wrote in an email to The Sentinel.
Those acronyms refer to the unemployment initiatives renewed by the legislation — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
“This will prevent a gap week from occurring for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program claimants,” DeSantis wrote. “It is important to note that while claimants will be eligible for payment this week, the federal government must provide guidance before Pennsylvania can provide payment for this week.”
In a press statement earlier on Monday, Labor and Industry said that “several weeks may pass” before the U.S. Department of Labor “issues all the guidance needed for payments to resume.”
Although workers will be able to claim those additional benefits for this work week, they may not be able to file for them, or actually get the money, until the federal-to-state aid pipeline is up and running.
A similar situation occurred when the programs were first established by the CARES Act in March, with Pennsylvania and other states allowing for back-dated filings and payouts as implementation progressed.
PUA created a new unemployment program for contractors and gig workers who are normally not part of the regular state-federal unemployment insurance system. Under the CARES Act, PUA was only in effect for work weeks ending on or before Dec. 31, but the legislation Trump signed Sunday extends that to March 14.
Also re-enacted through mid-March is the FPUC, which adds federal dollars onto weekly unemployment checks in addition to regular state-level payouts. The CARES Act’s $600 weekly enhancement expired in July, but will be reinstated at $300 starting this week.
The PEUC program, under the CAREs Act, added 39 weeks of extra federally funded unemployment eligibility on top of what workers would normally qualify for based on their work history.
For workers who had exhausted their unemployment before the pandemic, those weeks had begun to dry up, but the new fiscal deal extends PEUC for another 11 weeks, for a total of 50 weeks of eligibility.
Congress passed the new pandemic relief package last week as part of a larger appropriations deal to avoid a government shutdown.
Trump’s delay in signing the legislation came after he complained about the foreign aid re-authorizations contained in the package, as well as saying that the $600 stimulus checks in the pandemic relief deal should be increased to $2,000.
Democrats, who have supported larger direct stimulus payments, successfully voted in the House of Representatives on Monday to increase the check size. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where GOP legislators have criticized the price tag of the legislation.