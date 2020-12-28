Pa. labor department says eligibility for federal jobless benefits will start this week

In a press statement earlier on Monday, Labor and Industry said that “several weeks may pass” before the U.S. Department of Labor “issues all the guidance needed for payments to resume.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although workers will be able to claim those additional benefits for this work week, they may not be able to file for them, or actually get the money, until the federal-to-state aid pipeline is up and running.

A similar situation occurred when the programs were first established by the CARES Act in March, with Pennsylvania and other states allowing for back-dated filings and payouts as implementation progressed.

PUA created a new unemployment program for contractors and gig workers who are normally not part of the regular state-federal unemployment insurance system. Under the CARES Act, PUA was only in effect for work weeks ending on or before Dec. 31, but the legislation Trump signed Sunday extends that to March 14.

Also re-enacted through mid-March is the FPUC, which adds federal dollars onto weekly unemployment checks in addition to regular state-level payouts. The CARES Act’s $600 weekly enhancement expired in July, but will be reinstated at $300 starting this week.