Pa. health officials tout preparedness efforts heading into fall resurgence of COVID-19

Nine straight days of more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 has put Pennsylvania at what health officials believe is the start of the fall resurgence of the disease. However, the same state officials on Wednesday were quick to point out that Pennsylvania is in a much different place now than it was in March when the pandemic first arrived.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Wednesday said there were a few indicators of it being the start of a resurgence. Though testing capacity has increased since March to about 30,000 diagnostic tests a day and about 1,000 to 2,000 antigen tests per day, the percentage of tests coming back positive has also been on the rise. She said Pennsylvania as a state has not hit the 5% positivity mark that would be a cause for concern, but the rate is rising.

The rate of hospitalizations have also risen, and while not at the level it was in April, Levine said it is currently about double the hospitalization rate from a month ago.

"It's exactly the same trends seen across the country," she said. "It's very hard to predict what the future will bring, but Pennsylvania is clearly not an island, and we are reflecting what the rest of the country is seeing."