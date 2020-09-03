Pa. health officials issue new guidance on testing for nursing homes

Under the new guidelines, nursing homes that are located in counties with a low-level presence of COVID-19 will only have to test asymptomatic staff every four weeks, and testing of asymptomatic residents is not required. "Low" activity is defined as a county having less than 5% positivity rate within seven days.

Nursing homes in counties with a moderate-level presence of COVID-19 will have to test asymptomatic staff every week, and they will be encouraged to test asymptomatic residents who have had outside contact in the last 14 days. "Moderate" activity will include counties with 5 to 10% positivity rate of COVID-19 tests within seven days.

Facilities in counties with "substantial-level" presence of COVID-19 will have to test asymptomatic staff twice a week and commit to weekly testing of residents who have had contact with the outside in the last 14 days. Any county with 10% or greater positivity rate in test results will fall under this category.

All nursing homes are required to test symptomatic staff and residents to prevent outbreaks. Facilities with an outbreak should do universal testing on staff and residents.

The new rules follow the guidance issued by CMS on Aug. 26, and Levine said testing at nursing homes will be easier in the future because every facility in the state will receive antigen testing.