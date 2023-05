The annual PA Greek Fest will return with food and entertainment the weekend of May 19.

The festival is held annually at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1000 Yverdon Drive in Camp Hill. The event is free to attend, and features Greek food and desserts on sale, along with traditional Greek dancing and music.

This year's festival will take be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 19 and May 20, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21. For more photos, see page A7.