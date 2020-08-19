PA Farm Show to be virtual show in 2021; decision yet to be made on Food Court

Though final decisions have yet to be made on the individual parts of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, one things state Agriculture officials do know is that the bulk of it will not be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday announced that the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be virtual in order to continue the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement means that in-person events and competitions will not be held, but there are still options being discussed regarding other Farm Show staples, such as the Food Court, baking competitions, animal sales and youth participation.
Redding said officials are looking at how the private sector has responded to COVID-19 to help formulate plans for what the Food Court could look like. The decision, however, will also involve discussions with the vendors to see what options, if any, there are in holding the Food Court, which is often the most crowded area of the Farm Show Complex during the week-long event.
“… We will make every effort to look at that and undertake some type of Food Court activity during the Farm Show,” Redding said.
He also noted that the fate of the annual butter sculpture may rely on the sponsoring organization and the interest in having a virtual butter sculpture, and officials are still discussing how youth showmanship competitions may occur, along with what baking contests could be held.
Agriculture officials said details of the virtual show will be unveiled in the coming weeks ahead of the 2021 show that is still scheduled to take place from Jan. 9 to 16.
“In 104 years, the Farm Show has never been canceled … and we won’t cancel this one,” Redding said. “It’s a tough decision, and one with did not take lightly.”
The details that officials have released so far include the theme for the 2021 virtual show: “Cultivating Tomorrow.” Officials said the virtual events will be focused on education and awareness for both the general public and the agriculture industry.
Redding said they’d like to tap into people’s rediscovered interest in food that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, acknowledged that having a virtual show will undoubtedly be a disappointment among its members, but he said it’s a chance to make some innovative changes that otherwise wouldn’t be considered during a usual Farm Show year.
“It’s an opportunity to do something different,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Whatever final form the Farm Show takes this coming January, Agriculture officials admit that it will have a significant economic effect on the area. With the Farm Show estimated at having a $60 million effect on the area due to lodging, transportation, meals and other factors, Redding said there will be a financial impact with the decision – one that the state is already feeling.
Though the Pennsylvania Farm Show is the pinnacle of the events held at the Farm Show Complex, it’s hardly the only event to take place inside the sprawling Harrisburg building. Redding said shows have been canceled at the complex the last five months, and there were more shows scheduled in the coming months that are likely to meet the same fate. Redding didn’t know just how much of an economic loss all of it will mean, but he said all of it was an important factor in considering the what should happen with the Farm Show.
