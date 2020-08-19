PA Farm Show to be virtual show in 2021; decision yet to be made on Food Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though final decisions have yet to be made on the individual parts of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, one things state Agriculture officials do know is that the bulk of it will not be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday announced that the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be virtual in order to continue the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement means that in-person events and competitions will not be held, but there are still options being discussed regarding other Farm Show staples, such as the Food Court, baking competitions, animal sales and youth participation.

Redding said officials are looking at how the private sector has responded to COVID-19 to help formulate plans for what the Food Court could look like. The decision, however, will also involve discussions with the vendors to see what options, if any, there are in holding the Food Court, which is often the most crowded area of the Farm Show Complex during the week-long event.

“… We will make every effort to look at that and undertake some type of Food Court activity during the Farm Show,” Redding said.