PA DOH reports 504 new cases Saturday

PA DOH reports 504 new cases Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 504 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total of confirmed positives to 78,947, along with another 2,319 probable positives based on health history and antibody testing.

An additional 20 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 6,419.

The state has not yet updated county-level data or data specific to nursing and personal care homes.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News