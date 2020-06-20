PA DOH reports 504 new cases Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 504 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total of confirmed positives to 78,947, along with another 2,319 probable positives based on health history and antibody testing.
An additional 20 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 6,419.
The state has not yet updated county-level data or data specific to nursing and personal care homes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.