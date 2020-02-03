Pa. Department of Health: Threat of coronavirus remains low in state

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said the threat of the coronavirus remains low in the state, despite the outbreak in China.

Levine said there are only 11 confirmed cases in the United States so far, and there are no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania.

“We are in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are prepared to respond in the case that someone in Pennsylvania tests positive for coronavirus,” Levine said in a news release. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through our website, health.pa.gov, and our Facebook and Twitter, as well as the CDC’s website and social media channels. At this time our risk remains low, and we encourage you to monitor our website and our social media.”

In the news release, the Wolf administration also made a note to point out that Asian Americans are at no higher risk of carrying the coronavirus than other people.

“Too often, national security and public health crises have led to the demonization of particular groups of people, and we are committed to ensuring that that does not happen here," said Mohan Seshadri, executive director of the governor's advisory commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.