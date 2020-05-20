Pa. Department of Health delays data update for Wednesday
New data on COVID-19 has been unavailable as of early Wednesday evening.

Around noon, when the Department of Health usually releases its data for the previous 24 hours, a news release was sent out indicating that the data was not yet available but was expected to be released later in the day.

As of 6:30 p.m., the data had not yet been updated on the department's website and a news release had not been issued.

