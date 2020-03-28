Pa. Department of Agriculture receives USDA approval for COVID-19 disaster food distribution

Pa. Department of Agriculture receives USDA approval for COVID-19 disaster food distribution

The Pa. Department of Agriculture is approved to receive critical food supplies from the USDA's Emergency Food Assistance Program.

This enables the department to create a Disaster Household Distribution program, which would operate through Pennsylvania's group of food banks, pantries, and pop-up distribution sites.

With the approval, the department and its partners will be able to distribute a variety of foods to those most affected by the closure of non-life sustaining businesses during the coronavirus outbreak in a more efficient manner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News