Pa. Department of Agriculture receives USDA approval for COVID-19 disaster food distribution

The Pa. Department of Agriculture is approved to receive critical food supplies from the USDA's Emergency Food Assistance Program.
This enables the department to create a Disaster Household Distribution program, which would operate through Pennsylvania's group of food banks, pantries, and pop-up distribution sites.
With the approval, the department and its partners will be able to distribute a variety of foods to those most affected by the closure of non-life sustaining businesses during the coronavirus outbreak in a more efficient manner.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.