Pa. Department of Aging offers seniors resources for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

With seniors 65 and older still struggling to find an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Aging Robert Torres on Thursday announced services that could help alleviate some of those frustrations.
Though the problem mostly lies with a limited supply of vaccines, internet access is also a major obstacle to the equity of vaccine distribution that the state has promised its residents.
Torres said there are two statewide options that can help senior citizens find appointments and schedule transportation to the site.
PACE, the state's low-cost prescription program for older adults, has a designated team of phone operators at its Harrisburg call center to serve as the COVID-19 Special Scheduling Unit, which is dedicated to arranging vaccinations for PACE cardholders. These operators will work with cardholders to arrange for transportation to the vaccination site or work with PACE's pharmacy network members to vaccinate the person at their residence, if necessary.
PACE operators can be reached at 1-800-225-7223. PACE is also contacting high-risk cardholders directly to schedule vaccinations.
For seniors without access to a computer, PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources, which connects older adults to services and technical support, is also taking calls and offering assistance, according to Torres.
PA Link counselors will assess a caller's situation, offer guidance and transfer the caller to a scheduling team. Counselors can also contact partners and area agencies on aging at the local level to coordinate local transportation to vaccination sites.
To contact PA Link, call 1-800-753-8827.
The state Department of Health hotline, at 1-877-724-3258, is also still available to those with questions.
Torres said that seniors with questions can also call their local area agencies on aging for help, although different agencies will have different levels of capacity.
Some agencies are already helping its residents, and Torres highlighted the work in Butler County where the local agency worked with local health care providers to figure out when vaccines were available for seniors, helped set up vaccine appointments, worked on transportation and helped with appointment reminders and follow-up calls post-vaccination.
Other senior centers could help arrange transportation, potentially assist with scheduling and even offer to serve as vaccine clinics, Torres said.
“Community-based solutions like these are being developed every day, and my administration is working to support them,” Wolf said during a news conference Thursday. “We’ll continue to lift up successes so that communities across the commonwealth can learn from one another, but we can’t expect a cookie cutter approach.
“We can overcome the challenges before us by improving collaboration and coordination, and we should leverage the knowledge and experience of the people who know their communities best," he said.
