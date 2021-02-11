Pa. Department of Aging offers seniors resources for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PA Link counselors will assess a caller's situation, offer guidance and transfer the caller to a scheduling team. Counselors can also contact partners and area agencies on aging at the local level to coordinate local transportation to vaccination sites.

To contact PA Link, call 1-800-753-8827.

The state Department of Health hotline, at 1-877-724-3258, is also still available to those with questions.

Torres said that seniors with questions can also call their local area agencies on aging for help, although different agencies will have different levels of capacity.

Some agencies are already helping its residents, and Torres highlighted the work in Butler County where the local agency worked with local health care providers to figure out when vaccines were available for seniors, helped set up vaccine appointments, worked on transportation and helped with appointment reminders and follow-up calls post-vaccination.

Other senior centers could help arrange transportation, potentially assist with scheduling and even offer to serve as vaccine clinics, Torres said.