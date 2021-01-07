PA Dairymen's Association to host milkshake food truck ribbon cutting in Hampden Friday

On Friday, the day that the Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court would have opened to the public, the PA Dairymen's Association will have a food truck ribbon cutting where its famous milkshakes will be available for sale.

The ribbon cutting for the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve food truck will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Karns off the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township. Milkshakes will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the group is offering free milkshakes to health care workers with ID. Proceeds from Friday's sale will benefit agriculture, farming, education and hunger prevention programs, as well as scholarships.

The association also noted that Karns will also start selling the Farm Show's potato doughnuts Friday, and it is also selling the Dairymen's Association Cowabunga ice cream, which was produced in honor of the 2021 Farm Show. In Cumberland County, the ice cream is only on sale at Karns locations, as well as Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill.

