Pa. Dairymen's Association adds black raspberry milkshake to Farm Show lineup

With the Pennsylvania Farm Show scheduled to return for an in-person event Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association on Wednesday announced a new flavor for its popular milkshakes.

The association said it will offer a black raspberry flavored milkshake to join the vanilla, chocolate and mix options. The new flavor will be available at the food court during the Farm Show, as well as at the special food court opening on Jan. 7, a day before the official start of the Farm Show.

During the annual event, the association will also offer mozzarella cheese cubes with marinara, grilled cheese sandwiches and grilled cheese stix with marinara, ice cream and ice cream sundaes, and fresh, locally produced milk and chocolate milk.

The new milkshake flavor will also be available during special pop-up events with the association's food truck. Locally, the milkshake truck will be at the Karns Foods at 1023 State St., Lemoyne, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The food truck will also be at other locations in Biglerville, Harrisburg and Gettysburg this month.

Locations and future locations of pop-up events will be posted at www.PADairymens.com as well as on the association's Facebook page.

Sales of milkshakes and other Farm Show treats helps the association's philanthropic efforts, such as agricultural and educational projects, scholarships and the Fill A Glass with Hope fresh milk campaign.

