Pa. COVID-19 growth curve appears to be flattening, but state still sees single-day record in number of cases reported

Even as Pennsylvania continues to set single-day records in the number of new virus cases, its growth curve appears to be flattening.

The Department of Health reported 1,680 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 16,239. That was an increase of over 11% from the previous day. Less than a week ago, the state was reporting daily increases of 20%.

Locally, Cumberland County's numbers continued to increase, jumping seven cases to 84.

Dauphin County reported one more death to bring its total to two, and it now has 168 positive cases.

Lancaster County remains the hardest hit county in the region, with deaths continuing to rise. After jumping to 14 deaths Tuesday, Lancaster now has 16 deaths in the county, as well as 561 positive cases of COVID-19.

The state's mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses, have been “successful in terms of flattening the curve,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, calling that “really good news.”

But she and Gov. Tom Wolf warned that Pennsylvania has yet to see a peak, and urged residents to continue heeding orders to stay home.