Pa. COVID-19 cases rise with its highest increase yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the state's highest increase of COVID-19 cases yet, with 1,680 new positive cases as of midnight Wednesday morning.

The department said the cases reported yesterday brings the statewide total to 16,239. The department said there have also been 70 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 310.

The new numbers come after hopes of a plateau earlier this week and speculation as to why Tuesday's numbers are often higher. Though Health Secretary Levine said there is some lag time in reporting from the weekend that could make Tuesday's numbers - which are new cases reported on Monday - higher than average, the new numbers today indicate cases are still growing.

Locally, Cumberland County's numbers continued to increase, jumping up seven cases to 84.

Dauphin County reported one more death to bring its total to two, and it now has 168 positive cases.

Lancaster County remains the hardest hit county in the region, with deaths continuing to rise. After jumping to 14 deaths Tuesday, Lancaster now has 16 deaths in the county, as well as 561 positive cases of COVID-19.