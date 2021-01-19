Pa. county commissioners' report looks for way forward with election reforms after difficult 2020

“We need to focus on the things we know are a problem and not keep spinning our wheels,” Eichelberger said. “But there are a lot of people, even today, who don’t want to drop the whole partisan thing.”

The most critical changes needed, according to CCAP, are those that will ease the pressure of mail-in ballot processing.

Pennsylvania law allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot as late as seven days before an election. But it does not allow for counties to begin processing ballots in anticipation of a last-minute rush. Mail ballots cannot be opened or sorted until polls open on Election Day, giving counties a scant 13 hours of lead time before the polls close and voters begin to expect results.

Those problems were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than one in three voters in Cumberland County preferring to vote by mail rather than go to the polls in person.

The solution to this is to move the ballot application deadline back to 15 days before the election, CCAP wrote, and to extend the “pre-canvassing” period for processing ballots to several days or even weeks before Election Day itself.