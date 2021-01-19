Pa. county commissioners' report looks for way forward with election reforms after difficult 2020

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners are making a collective push for election reforms to address some of the challenges in the state’s mail-in voting law — challenges that directly afflicted Cumberland County in particular and that served to fuel some Republican lawmakers’ efforts to discredit the election.
The County Commissioners’ Association of Pennsylvania has named the matter its top priority for 2021 and issued a report on key goals, the most critical of which is allowing counties to begin canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before Election Day.
The change would stand to ameliorate the delays in ballot counting that Pennsylvania experienced in the 2020 election, delays that spawned election conspiracy theories by supporters of President Donald Trump.
For some Republicans, the association’s agenda is a chance to push party officials past unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and toward something more constructive.
“That’s my greater concern in general, are we going to start focusing on the things where we can start making a meaningful difference, or are we going to keep shouting at the sky?” said Gary Eichelberger, chair of the Cumberland County commissioners.
Eichelberger, a Republican, said Pennsylvania’s election law has a number of problematic vagaries that need to be corrected, but these issues should not be conflated with broader, baseless claims of corruption or fraud, something Eichelberger has criticized his own party for allowing to happen.
“We need to focus on the things we know are a problem and not keep spinning our wheels,” Eichelberger said. “But there are a lot of people, even today, who don’t want to drop the whole partisan thing.”
The most critical changes needed, according to CCAP, are those that will ease the pressure of mail-in ballot processing.
Pennsylvania law allows voters to apply for a mail-in ballot as late as seven days before an election. But it does not allow for counties to begin processing ballots in anticipation of a last-minute rush. Mail ballots cannot be opened or sorted until polls open on Election Day, giving counties a scant 13 hours of lead time before the polls close and voters begin to expect results.
Those problems were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than one in three voters in Cumberland County preferring to vote by mail rather than go to the polls in person.
The solution to this is to move the ballot application deadline back to 15 days before the election, CCAP wrote, and to extend the “pre-canvassing” period for processing ballots to several days or even weeks before Election Day itself.
“If we could get just one thing fixed, it would be to get that changed to a week before the election, and preferably two weeks,” said County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, a Republican.
The pre-canvassing extension was sought long before the 2020 election, but the state’s GOP-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf could not come to an agreement on the issue after Republicans demanded other items be included in the pre-canvassing legislation. Those other items included a restriction on ballot drop boxes; Democrats opposed those restrictions.
The result of the inaction was predictably poor, as CCAP said in its report. Pennsylvania’s results were delayed, leading to conspiracy theories pushed by Trump that the lag time was because ballots were being fraudulently fabricated in favor of his opponent, Joe Biden.
Republican legislators, including those locally, amplified the unfounded claims. Counties uploading mail-in ballot returns in bulk batches generated claims that such spikes in vote counts were the result of corruption; the “timeline spike” theory was included in a letter to federal lawmakers signed by all three of Cumberland County’s state senators.
Cumberland County officials also faced complaints for deciding to start any pre-canvassing of ballots on Election Day, determining that it would rather wait until the day after to ensure accuracy instead of having election staff divide its attention on Nov. 3.
The move generated backlash from Democrats who were concerned that any delay would further Trump’s efforts to discredit the election, and said counties like Cumberland should have planned to add staff and space while working through a pandemic.
“We have to be able to start that before the morning of Election Day,” said County Commissioner Jean Foschi, a Democrat. “People were terrified that we had a president who was going to try to stop election counting across the nation. Our legislature has to change that.”
Trump’s fixation on mail-in ballots prompted some Republican legislators to call for the wholesale repeal of Act 77, the 2019 state law that allowed all voters in the state to request a mail-in ballot without providing an excuse, as is needed for an absentee ballot.
One GOP state representative filed a bill for repeal in December, and Republican leadership in the Legislature has made review of Act 77 a priority, saying the law was not enacted as intended.
Eichelberger said he fears that fixing Act 77 will become another drawn-out partisan affair, rather than making a few obvious corrections.
“If it’s done right there’s no reason we can’t preserve mail-in balloting,” Eichelberger said. “We’re throwing out the baby with the bathwater if we aren’t able to pick out the real problems from the [political] narrative.”
CCAP also cited in it’s report the need to create definitive answers to certain questions about voting law, such as the legality of ballot drop boxes, the ability of counties to notify voters of errors on their ballot envelopes, if counties must match voters’ signatures on ballot envelopes, and other matters.
Such questions ended up before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania last year, with the court generally rendering decisions that Republicans felt gave too much latitude to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which often altered it’s guidance on such matters in light of those opinions.
“It’s the fact that so many things were ill-defined and the guidance kept changing from the state, which took on a political tone,” Eichelberger said. “In this climate, that’s just a recipe for distrust.”
“The Department of State, I thought, made some bad decisions, but they can be corrected, and it shouldn’t be partisan,” DiFilippo said.
Even still, the county “had no issues as far as the accuracy of the count” said DiFilippo, pushing back against those in his party who have spread unsubstantiated fraud claims.
Trump’s own former attorney general, William Barr, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud; Pennsylvania’s voters played by the rules, the Justice Department indicated last month, even if the department of state and PA Supreme Court clarified the rules in ways that some disagreed with.
The CCAP report also quantifies the effect that the 2020 election cycle has had on elections employees; 20 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties report that their elections director and other key staff quit since Act 77 was passed in late 2019, CCAP said.
That hasn’t happened in Cumberland County, but Eichelberger said the commissioners are aware of the toll recent months have taken, where county elections staff have taken a “substantial amount of abuse,” including threats.
“Our folks don’t feel safe and they certainly don’t feel appreciated by the public,” Eichelberger said. “People have planted long-term mistrust and distrust of institutions for short term political gain. But all of us have to live with that.”
State and federal lawmakers from Cumberland County who spread fraud theories “slapped us in the face,” Foschi said. “It’s unfortunate and it’s ugly and there’s just no reason for it.”
The county has seen a drop-off in interest from volunteer or per-diem poll workers, who feel the stress isn’t worth it, Eichelberger said.
“We are concerned about the residual angst that’s coming from this fraud dialogue,” he said. “The people who fed this monster can’t undo it overnight.”
