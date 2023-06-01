Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry on Thursday warned residents to be wary as they investigate options to save on electricity costs.

Henry noted in a news release that many electric utility providers are increasing the cost of electricity for customers who remain with them for "default service," which is the rate a resident is charges if they do not choose a competitive electric supplier.

But Henry suggests consumers be vigilant as they search for a supplier or hear door-to-door sales pitches. The Attorney General's office offered some tips on how to safely search for an alternative electricity supplier:

Consider a utility's standard offer program or customer referral program. These programs provide a 12-month fixed-rate contract that offers 7% off the utility price at the time of enrollment.

Use the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate's shopping guide or shop on PA Power Switch. Both are official state-hosted and monitored websites, with all listed suppliers being licensed to provide services in Pennsylvania.

Learn about the offers before signing up. Some suppliers charge additional fees that may include but are not limited to monthly fees, customer charges or early cancellation fees.

Plan for the end of the contract. Although suppliers are required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's regulations to notify customers of the end of their contracts, it is best to keep track of the information to ensure the account is not rolled into a variable or higher rate when the contract expires.

Look at the bills every month. Be sure to monitor the monthly electric bills to ensure you are being charged the agreed-upon rate with the selected supplier.

Enroll in a budget billing plan. This program spreads seasonal bill increases over a period of time. Budget billing is available to all consumers, regardless of income.

Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero added that salespeople going door-to-door with electric utility offers should have clear identification. Residents are not required to let them into their home and can ask them to leave at any time. Anyone who signs a contract with a salesperson at the door can rescind that contract within three business days.

“The Office of Consumer Advocate wants consumers to be prepared for increased energy costs and know their rights,” Cicero said.

For more information, contact the Office of Consumer Advocate's hotline at 1-800-684-6560 during the workweek or email consumer@paoca.org.