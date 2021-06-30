Pa. Agriculture secretary launches ice cream trail at Hampden's Urban Churn

Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farm Market in Bernville said her family is in the fourth generation of running a farm market and her children represent the seventh generation of dairy farmers.

“It really is a cow to cone experience in our family farm,” she said.

Each day they have the opportunity to share what they do with consumers and to share high-quality food with their neighbors and the larger community, Lesher said.

The South Central Trail, which includes Urban Churn and the Sugar Shack in Boiling Springs, is the largest of the three regional trails in the program and includes 12 creameries or ice cream shops from Bernville to Chambersburg.

Adam Brackbill of Urban Churn said 2020 was “a wild ride,” but he took the time to think about how he wanted to go, deciding to expand into a second location with the Hampden store. The first location is in Harrisburg.

“Twenty-twenty was definitely a pause in life. It seems like 2021 is catching up especially for us,” he said. “The ice cream trail is a perfect segue into catching up on life and having the opportunity as a family to get out and support small industry, especially the dairy industry.”