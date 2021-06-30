Pa. Agriculture secretary launches ice cream trail at Hampden's Urban Churn

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding remembers taking his turn as one of 11 children turning the crank on the churn when the family made homemade ice cream.
This summer, families across Pennsylvania can enjoy ice cream without the crank by visiting any one of 31 shops on Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail, a creation of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Department of Agriculture, PA Preferred and the Center for Dairy Excellence.
The shops on the trail can be seen at visitpa.com/scoops.
Speaking at an event at the new Urban Churn location on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township to launch the 2021 version of the trail, Redding said there are many ways to tell the story of the dairy industry and agriculture, including through jobs, workforce development and partnerships like PA Preferred.
“The most important way to tell the story is the families,” he said. “Think about how important that is to the culture of Pennsylvania and the business community.”
The ice cream trail takes visitors across the state to meet those families and to be reintroduced to the food and culture that people have missed over the past year, Redding said.
To qualify for the trail, the creameries make a commitment to use PA Preferred products, Redding said.
Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farm Market in Bernville said her family is in the fourth generation of running a farm market and her children represent the seventh generation of dairy farmers.
“It really is a cow to cone experience in our family farm,” she said.
Each day they have the opportunity to share what they do with consumers and to share high-quality food with their neighbors and the larger community, Lesher said.
The South Central Trail, which includes Urban Churn and the Sugar Shack in Boiling Springs, is the largest of the three regional trails in the program and includes 12 creameries or ice cream shops from Bernville to Chambersburg.
Adam Brackbill of Urban Churn said 2020 was “a wild ride,” but he took the time to think about how he wanted to go, deciding to expand into a second location with the Hampden store. The first location is in Harrisburg.
“Twenty-twenty was definitely a pause in life. It seems like 2021 is catching up especially for us,” he said. “The ice cream trail is a perfect segue into catching up on life and having the opportunity as a family to get out and support small industry, especially the dairy industry.”
Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development deputy secretary of marketing, tourism and film, said there is a growing appetite for travel. Citing the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, Lepore said three-quarters of those surveyed now feel safe going to places outside their local communities for shopping and dining.
“Current market trends show a demand for road trips, nostalgia and outdoor activities. The agricultural industry is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these trends to provide authentic opportunities that allow families of all shapes and sizes to pursue their happiness here in Pennsylvania,” she said.
