Pa. Ag. department warns of contaminated raw milk products from Dauphin County farm store

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Tuesday warned consumers of contaminated raw milk products sold in Dauphin County in September and October.

The department said raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold under the BeiHollow label in Dauphin County and other southcentral Pennsylvania stores between Oct. 12 and Oct. 21 should be discarded. BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between Sept. 20 and Oct. 21 should also be discarded due to possible contamination.

The department said tests following a report of potential listeria contamination confirmed the presence of the bacteria in the product.

According to the department, raw whole milk and chocolate milk was sold in half- and three-quarter gallons at BeiHollow Farm stores in Elizabethville and Lykens in Dauphin County, and the cheeses were sold in various sizes in teh same stores.

The department said the producer would not supply a list of other locations where the product was sold.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, whose symptoms are fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product, but the department said those who consumed the milk should consult their doctor if they become ill.