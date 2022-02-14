Ownership transfer in place, South Middleton and Appalachian Trail Conservancy begin plans for Cottage building

South Middleton Township has attained ownership of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy building in Boiling Springs, with each party now saying they’re developing plans for future use at the building.

This week, the ATC announced a transfer of its ownership of its Mid-Atlantic regional office building near Children’s Lake to South Middleton Township as an addition to the township’s its existing network of park and recreation facilities.

At the same time, the ATC said it will remain in the building through a no-cost lease with the township to create “a more fully-fledged visitor experience for local tourism, including Appalachian Trail hikers," Jordan Bowman, ATC’s director of communications, said this week.

Township supervisors approved a sales agreement Sept. 30, 2021 for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s building. Sale of the ATC facility, “The Cottage,” closed in December at final price of approximately $144,000 and includes the ATC building, a 1.6-acre surrounding parcel, plus a gazebo and parking lot located on the property.

Last month, township supervisors approved a license agreement with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to maintain “some sort of presence in that building,” Township manager Cory Adams said.

"There is no cost (for this use) since we feel the ATC is continuing to offer a necessary public service, not only to visitors to Boiling Springs, but also Appalachian Trail hikers, who will still be passing through the area,” Adams said last month.

"The ATC is very excited to work with community partners, and we are grateful that South Middleton Township is so interested in promoting the Appalachian Trail and other recreational assets in the area," Bowman told the Sentinel Friday. "There are over 10,000 annual visitors to The Cottage, and we expect that number to grow."

In the meantime, the Conservancy moved its Mid-Atlantic regional offices from the Children's Lake building to a “temporary” leased space in Carlisle. Bowman said the former ATC office building in Boiling Springs is “best suited to meet and greet visitors.

“It was time to focus on those visitors and move ATC’s office operations to another, more suitable location nearby,” he added.

A permanent relocation site is pending, but Bowman said further details will be announced within the next few months.

In turn, the township saw the move “as an opportunity to assume ownership of the property, which has long served as a prime gathering point for the community, and to make investments and improvements there,” Adams said.

“The ATC still wanted to have some presence in the building, but short of owning and maintaining the property. ... The township will own and maintain the property as a public park and visitors’ center, while also partnering with the ATC to staff the office during peak hiking periods, along with our parks and recreation staff. It’s a good example of intergovernmental and nonprofit partnership,” Adams said.

“It’s a perfect partnership. Our partnership will allow for many improvements to the building and offerings for visitors," Bowman said.

So what’s next?

Bowman said it’s up to the township to develop long-term plans for the site because it now owns the building.

“We will take time over the next year to finalize (building) plans,” Bowman said. “In the meantime, the ATC is working with local volunteers and the community to provided limited services through this coming hiking season while the township develops its long-term goals.”

Adams said that the township will start “cleaning up” the property’s landscape over the next few weeks, but further plans remain in development for now.

