Outside agencies state their cases for funding from Carlisle Borough

Sixteen organizations made their case earlier this month to receive a portion of the Carlisle borough budget set aside each year to support outside agencies in projects that benefit Carlisle residents through community beautification, social programs, community activities and education.

Though subject to change, the borough plans to offer $10,000 in funding to the outside agencies with each agency eligible to receive a maximum of $2,500. The applications for outside agencies will be reviewed and a final recommendation will be made during the borough’s budget presentations in November.

In total, 17 agencies applied for funding, an increase of six over last year’s requests. Carlisle Joint Veterans Council applied for funding but did not have a representative at the meeting.

Those who spoke to the borough council cited the difficulty of raising money during a pandemic in 2020.

Robert Dean, vice president of the Carlisle Area Dog Park, said the organization’s previous board “did a great job” prior to the pandemic, leaving the organization in a good place financially. The new board has made strides to improve the safety and functionality of the park, but that cost them in a time when funding was down.

“Fundraising opportunities were just not there when everything shut down,” Dean said.

Ellen Hair from the Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary said her organization’s funding comes, in part, from the gift shop at UPMC Carlisle, which has barely been open in the past 18 months. It has pivoted to fundraisers such as food truck events and raffle baskets.

It’s had an effect on the scholarships the auxiliary can offer. Usually, the group tries to give away about $20,000 in scholarships. Last year, it was only $13,500.

Farmers on the Square has, in the past, been able to rely on a stable of individuals and businesses to sustain its Fresh Match program that doubles the value of SNAP benefits and benefits from similar programs. Board member Joe Shane said the fund usually brings in about $15,000 per year.

“This year when the weather broke, and especially after the pandemic, the funds started to go fast,” he said.

The organization raised funds through new donors who stepped up, but even with that income there’s concern that the funds will run out.

“When the season is over, we’re going to have to rethink our fundraising and probably … up our game and up our numbers so we can sustain this program,” Shane said.

Here’s a look at agencies that requested funding this year. The amount requested is in parenthesis beside the agency name.

Bosler Memorial Library ($2,500)

What it does: Offer programming and resources to area residents to empower lifelong learning.

What the funding will do: Not specified in its presentation.

Key statement/fact: Executive Director Jeffrey Swope used his presentation to read statements from patrons expressing their gratitude for the materials the library provided, especially during last year’s shutdowns due to COVID-19. For example, one patron said, “The library’s ebooks helped me read my way through the pandemic — a real lifeline with access to thousands of books anytime in any place and completely free.”

Carlisle Area Dog Parks Association ($2,500)

What it does: The association leases a portion of borough property in Shaffer Park where dogs can play off the leash in a fenced-in area.

What the funding will do: Purchase weather-resistant fences, replace plastic chairs, add landscaping and replace nonfunctional lighting with motion-detection lighting.

Key statement/fact: The organization saw a growth rate of more than 50% with the addition of 48 member families. Emily Gates, a volunteer with the association, said the group believes the increase is the result of dog adoptions during the pandemic and community members seeking the outdoors and socialization during lockdowns.

Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary (not specified)

What it does: Founded in 1916 to raise funds and provide volunteers for the health care and wellness of the greater Carlisle area. It provides services for the hospital, but receives no money from it.

What the funding will do: The major focus is scholarships for those going into health care professions, but it also offers a variety of items to those who need them including car seats, baby rockers, clothing and more. The scholarships are currently helping 23 students.

Key statement/fact: The organization spends 75% of its funding on scholarships for students in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and physician’s assistant programs.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center ($1,000)

What it does: CALC offers arts education programs to youths and adults, exhibiting works of art and bringing the community together through partnerships and collaborations.

What the funding will do: Support ArtWorks!, a free afterschool program for middle and high school students so that they can give back to the community through temporary, meaningful works of art, executive director Becky Richeson said. This is the program responsible for the butterflies on the side of Sadler Health Center and the photos on the CenturyLink building on West High Street.

Key statement/fact: Students do not keep the work they create in the ArtWorks! program. Everything goes out into the community.

Carlisle Opportunity Homes ($900)

What it does: Since 1968, the organization has helped Carlisle residents live in safe, healthy and attractive neighborhoods in homes they have rehabbed and offered for rent or for sale.

What the funding will do: Repair the sidewalk that had to be torn up for the sewer repairs at one of the homes owned by the organization. The amount requested represents about half of what it would actually cost to make the repairs.

Key statement/fact: Carlisle Opportunity Homes owns 31 properties in the northwest part of town that are provided as rental homes for low-income families. Many of the homes date to the early 1900s.

Carlisle Summerfair ($500)

What it does: Provides a free week of activities including concerts, children’s activities and other events during the July Fourth holiday.

What the funding will do: Funding would assist with the overall operating budget. The event costs about $20,000 to put on each year, and the cost is expected to increase.

Key statement/fact: Summerfair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Carlisle Tool Library ($2,500)

What it does: Lends out tools to the public from its inventory of more than 900 tools and operates classes out of its fully functioning woodshop.

What the funding will do: The funding would be used to offer 10 free classes to the public. Classes center on home maintenance, gardening and other topics.

Key statement/fact: About 400 people participated in classes offered online and in-person during the pandemic.

Cumberland County Historical Society

What it does: The society offers free and low-cost programming to county residents along with a free museum that’s open to the public.

What the funding will do: Funding would be used to provide scholarships for two Carlisle Area School District students for the society’s Kid’s Camps at Two Mile House as well as a family membership for the students. Funding would also cover speaker fees, streaming services for programs and keeping the museum free.

Key statement/fact: The themes for the camps rotate so a student can attend for multiple years.

Employment Skills Center

What it does: Assists adults with employment and education through its core programs — GED preparation, adult basic education, English as a Second Language and several workforce development programs that are offered for free.

What the funding will do: Funding will be used for the English as a Second Language class.

Key statement/fact: Executive director Mindy Tremblay said the ESL class is among the agency's most requested offerings even through the pandemic. Through the first quarter of its fiscal year, 45 students have enrolled in four ESL classes though the Department of Education only provides funding for 30 students for the entire year. Students in the classes represent 15 countries.

Farmers on the Square

What it does: The producer-only market invites farmers and makers from within 50 miles to the market held every Wednesday on the Square.

What the funding will do: Funding would help with the Fresh Match program, which doubles the buying power for people in need.

Key statement/fact: Part of the mission of Farmers on the Square is to make sure everyone has access to local food.

LeTort Regional Authority (not specified)

What it does: Multijurisdictional authority created by the borough and surrounding municipalities to protect and preserve LeTort Spring Run and its watershed, develop access and recreational opportunities on the stream and promote practices to preserve water quality and minimize flooding.

What the funding will do: Funding would be used to continue its mission to protect LeTort Spring Run and to continue to add amenities to the trail.

Key statement/facts: A number of projects have been undertaken to maintain bridges and fishing decks. Benches have also been added along the trail.

Neighborhood Dispute Settlement ($500)

What it does: A mediation group supported by the local district justices and police departments

What the funding will do: Support to keep part-time staff person and to equip volunteer mediators.

Key statement/facts: The group has been continuing its mediation work through Zoom during the pandemic.

The Pomfret Group

What it does: A collection of business owners on West Pomfret Street that created a nonprofit to make improvements along the street.

What the funding will do: Replace the benches along West Pomfret Street and add more seating to create a walkable neighborhood.

Key statement/facts: Everything that happens externally on the outside of the buildings, along the sidewalks and along the streetscape has been put in place through the Pomfret Group, according to representative Pat Craig.

Safe Harbour

What it does: Provide a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless families and individuals.

What the funding will do: Funding would support life skills and parenting groups within their programs.

Key statement/facts: Executive director Scott Shewell said 40% of Safe Harbour’s overall operating budget comes from private funding including fundraising, events and grants such as the outside agency grant.

Spirit Empowered Ministries ($2,500)

What it does: A fairly new 501c3, the organization exists to offer expressions of love and hope back to the community through giving away essential goods.

What the funding will do: Funding would help cover the cost of community outreach events, especially through the winter months.

Key statement/fact: The organization is not a church, and was started during toilet paper shortages in early 2020. Volunteers had the idea to get basic items and pass them along to those in need in a drive-thru style. Currently, the group is focused on giving away diapers, having given away about 14,000 diapers last year.

YWCA ($2,500)

What it does: YWCA Carlisle operates Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Services of Cumberland County to aid victims of sexual assault along with programs to empower women and girls as well, as youth programs including preschool, after school homework clubs and summer camps.

What the funding will do: Preschool scholarships for the YWCA’s Little Wonders Preschool program, which offers classes for children ages 3-5.

Key statement/fact: Scholarships are offered to families with a financial need on a sliding scale, but decreases in funding due to the pandemic left the YWCA with enough funds for only one partial scholarship. The YWCA is also looking to other foundations for funding.

