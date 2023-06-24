Due to an outage at Lee Enterprises' Design Center, which puts together The Sentinel, the newspaper was late in getting printed Friday night for Saturday delivery.
Because of the late printing, some subscribers may not get their paper delivered by the Postal Service on Saturday. The Post Office should deliver those papers Monday at the latest for those who did not receive them Saturday.
Subscribers who want to report a missing edition should call Customer Service at 717-240-7135. The Saturday e-edition is online at Cumberlink.com.