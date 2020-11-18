Otterbein UMC in South Middleton Township will serve up curbside holiday meals this Thanksgiving

People have until noon Nov. 25, to pre-register for a free Thanksgiving Day meal from Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, South Middleton Township.

The dinners will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Due to uncertainty over whether there will be more or less demand this year, the church is encouraging people to pre-register by calling 717-258-6704 or by email at gina@otterbeinumccarlisle.org.

“Let us know your name, number of meals needed and a phone number where you can be reached,” Rev. Steve Salisbury said. He said the pandemic has made it unsafe for the church to serve its holiday meal in its multipurpose room due to restrictions on large gatherings and the need for social distancing.

The menu consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, a dessert and a roll with butter.

“Our church believes this is a really important ministry at a time when there may be even more need than in prior years,” Salisbury said, referring to the economic hardship brought on by COVID-19.

The church has an amazing group of volunteers who are willing to put in the hard work to address a need within the community while keeping everyone as safe as possible, Salisbury said.