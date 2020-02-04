OSHA fines Camp Hill company for exposing employees to toxic fumes

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Tuesday said it has cited Cleveland Brothers Inc., doing business as CB HYMAC, for exposing workers to hexavalent chromium fumes and other safety hazards at the company's Camp Hill location.

OSHA cited the company for one willful violation, 18 serious citations and two other citations, and the company faces $280,874 in penalties.

The Camp Hill business provides hydraulic service and repair, machining and chroming services.

OSHA said in a news release that it initiated an investigation in July 2019 after receiving a complaint of overexposure to the toxic chemical. OSHA has also cited the company for failing to train employees on the hazards of the chemical and to maintain a respiratory protection program.

“Occupational exposure to hexavalent chromium can result in significant adverse health effects for employees,” OSHA Harrisburg Area Director David Olah said in a news release. “Engineering controls must be implemented and affected employees must be trained to recognize the hazards of this toxic chemical.”

The company has 15 business days after receiving the citations and penalties to comply, request an information conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

