Orr's Bridge to be closed for six weeks starting Aug. 10 to re-route road

Orr’s Bridge in Hampden Township will be closed for approximately six weeks, starting Aug. 10, in order to re-route the road approaches from the old bridge span to the new bridge, which is nearing completion.

Cumberland County authorities began work on a new Orr’s Bridge in April 2019. The existing span has been under a weight restriction since 2011, one of 17 bridges maintained by the county government that was found to be structurally deficient and in need of major repair or replacement.

Orr’s Bridge crosses the Conodoguinet Creek north of Route 11 just west of Camp Hill, serving as a connector for the increasingly dense residential neighborhoods between Wertzville Road and the Carlisle Pike.

The bridge carries nearly 10,000 vehicles per day, according to county authorities, the highest traffic count of all 28 bridges owned by the county.

During the six-week road-routing project, traffic will be detoured off of Orr's Bridge Road using Creekview Road, Good Hope Road, and the Carlisle Pike, for a distance of 3.8 miles.