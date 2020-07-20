Orr's Bridge to be closed for six weeks starting Aug. 10 to re-route road

Orr’s Bridge in Hampden Township will be closed for approximately six weeks, starting Aug. 10, in order to re-route the road approaches from the old bridge span to the new bridge, which is nearing completion.
Cumberland County authorities began work on a new Orr’s Bridge in April 2019. The existing span has been under a weight restriction since 2011, one of 17 bridges maintained by the county government that was found to be structurally deficient and in need of major repair or replacement.
Orr’s Bridge crosses the Conodoguinet Creek north of Route 11 just west of Camp Hill, serving as a connector for the increasingly dense residential neighborhoods between Wertzville Road and the Carlisle Pike.
The bridge carries nearly 10,000 vehicles per day, according to county authorities, the highest traffic count of all 28 bridges owned by the county.
During the six-week road-routing project, traffic will be detoured off of Orr's Bridge Road using Creekview Road, Good Hope Road, and the Carlisle Pike, for a distance of 3.8 miles.
“We know this will be an inconvenience for our residents, but for a short time, however; it is a vital part of the construction project that will benefit the Hampden Township and everyone who travels the bridge for years to come,” Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said in a press release.
The new bridge is being constructed just downstream of the existing span. The bridge will have two full-width lanes of 12 feet, with a five foot shoulder and a 7-foot sidewalk for pedestrians.
The old bridge will be demolished once the new bridge is completed and the road approaches have been re-configured.
The total cost of the project is $7.9 million. The county pays for about 5% of that, using the county’s $5 per-vehicle registration fee that goes into the county’s infrastructure fund.
That money allows the county to get state and federal matching dollars, which cover the remaining 15% and 80% of the cost, respectively.
