Organizers inviting participants for Carlisle Memorial Day parade

Carlisle will host a Memorial Day parade May 30 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The parade, organized by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on May 30 and will be followed by the annual Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle.

“Carlisle’s early history precedes the American Revolution,” said parade chairman Richard Olson said in a news release. “Sons and daughters of this historic community have fought and died in every war since at home and abroad. The parade is one way to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Olson said the parade welcomes individuals, groups and organizations, as well as vehicles and floats. He said the only stipulation is that the theme is appropriate for Memorial Day.

The parade will form at North Hanover and North Street in the borough. It will proceed south on Hanover Street, past the Square and turn right on West Pomfret Street. It will continue west then turn right onto South Pitt Street. Some units will disband at West High Street. Others will turn right onto West High Street and disband at the Square.

Those interested in participating should contact parade chairman Rick Olson at rickolson@carlislevfw.com.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

