Organizers inviting participants for Carlisle Memorial Day parade

Carlisle will host a Memorial Day parade May 30 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The parade, organized by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on May 30 and will be followed by the annual Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle.
“Carlisle’s early history precedes the American Revolution,” said parade chairman Richard Olson said in a news release. “Sons and daughters of this historic community have fought and died in every war since at home and abroad. The parade is one way to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Olson said the parade welcomes individuals, groups and organizations, as well as vehicles and floats. He said the only stipulation is that the theme is appropriate for Memorial Day.
The parade will form at North Hanover and North Street in the borough. It will proceed south on Hanover Street, past the Square and turn right on West Pomfret Street. It will continue west then turn right onto South Pitt Street. Some units will disband at West High Street. Others will turn right onto West High Street and disband at the Square.
Those interested in participating should contact parade chairman Rick Olson at
rickolson@carlislevfw.com.
Photos: Carlisle Memorial Day Parade 2019
Rebecca Ohstrom, 4, carries an American flag as she heads toward her viewing spot for Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade, put on by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Abigail Wolford, 3, of Carlisle, poses for a photograph as she wears a patriotic themed dress during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
David Willinger, left, and Gary Steel, members of the Cumberland County Honor Guard, converse before the start of Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
From left, Peyten Snyder, 9, Emalyn Fischer, 10, and Sadie McMeekin, 9,laugh as they sit on a fire truck before the start of Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tiffany Bastow of Carlisle holds on to 4-month-old Ryder Pierce as they watch Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Cumberland County Honor Guard carry the colors at the start of Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade on May 27, 2019.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brynn Yanda, 5, covers her heart and holds an American flag during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of Carlisle Vietnam Veterans participate in Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Memorial Day parade participant rides on top of a truck.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Participants ride in the back of a truck during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade, put on by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle on May 27, 2019.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Lewis B. Puller Jr. Marine Corps League Detachment 524 carry the American flag during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Saint Patrick Girl Scouts carry American flags and wave to the crowds as they participate in Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd watches Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People attend Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Karleena Stanberry, 9, decorated her face with patriotic sparkles and waved to the crowd as she rode in a truck during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles drive up North Hanover Street during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade, put on by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Fire trucks and emergency vehicles drive up North Hanover Street during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
X’Zavior Sease, 6, waves an American flag as he watches the vintage emergency fire trucks during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Bryleigh Yanda, 2, waves an American flag in the face of her father, Jason Yanda, during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brian Chiappetta, 11, wears the American Legion had of his great grandfather George Chiappetta II, during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People place their hands over their hearts during the raising of the American flag during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Bennett DeGuzman, 3, plays with a small American flag during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Omar Balar, 9, of Bear Scout Pack #168, holds an American flag as he listens to the remembrance ceremony during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd watches Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade, put on by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People attend Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People applaud during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People watch Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Carlisle police officer salutes as the Cumberland County Honor Guard carries the American flag across the Square during Carlisle’s 2019 Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of Carlisle American Legion Post #101 participate in Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #477, Carlisle, participate in Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of Cub Scout Pack #168, Saint Patrick Church, participate in Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Fraternal Of Eagles #1299 carry American flags as they wave to the crowd during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade, put on by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle on Monday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Margaret O’Donnell, 2, of Carlisle, plays on the steps of the Old Courthouse during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
