Organizations help food banks, pantries support those in need

Though the state already has a similar Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, which helps both farmers and food banks, Arthur said it’s particularly important this year to have access to this food and government funding because some summer activities that families have relied on to offer meals may not be held this year.

“We should get the boxes of food any day now,” Arthur said Tuesday. “We have a new plan, but it’s more robust than in the past. Our job is to make sure we have food to support families.”

Weed said Project SHARE is one of the food pantries that will receive the food boxes, which he expects to start handing out at the nonprofit’s Farm Stand next week.

“We should be able to give out a gallon of milk to every family every week, with all the produce that comes with it,” he said.

Weed said the Farm Stand is already seeing a large turnout for vegetables, fruit, bread and milk, with 325 to 330 families picking up food compared to 190 to 200 families previously.

It’s that continued effort by Project SHARE and other food pantries that has Arthur optimistic about what they will continue to handle through the pandemic.