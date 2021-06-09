Opposition presses forward as Cumberland County on cusp of Claremont sale deal

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, also a Republican, said he foresaw an agreement in the next two weeks, and said his position remained that selling Claremont was the best way forward.

“It doesn’t appear there are any major roadblocks,” DiFilippo said.

But Commissioner Jean Foschi, the board’s lone Democrat, was more skeptical of how fast the process would wrap up. She has yet to see a sales agreement draft, Foschi said this week, and no specific price has been proffered, although the county has completed the pre-sale value assessment of the facility as required by law.

Foschi has opposed moving forward with the sale in recent votes, criticizing her Republican colleagues for a process she said was oriented toward a fast sale as the primary solution, without communicating to the public exactly what it might take for the county to retain Claremont and stem its financial decline.

“They’re counting on [the sale] going through, but who knows what will happen,” Foschi said. “We have not done this in a way that helps the public understand the situation.”