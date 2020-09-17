 Skip to main content
Online public meeting underway for I-81 Improvement Study

I-81 Improvement Strategy logo
provided by Tri-County Regional Planning Commission

An online meeting on the I-81 Improvement Study began Tuesday and runs through Sept. 30.

The meeting is at the project website, www.i81southcentralpa.com.

The online public meeting will remain open for more than two weeks, giving plenty of time to visit the website and review the details through video and interactive mapping. All feedback on the needs and criteria is due by September 30 and will be used to establish priorities.

Using the feedback gained from the virtual public meeting, the focus areas will be prioritized and conceptual project alternatives will be developed for public review. One additional public meeting and feedback opportunity will be conducted before the strategy is finalized.

The end product will be a playbook of candidate projects and initiatives that will be used to set priorities for funding as resources become available. The planning process is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

The I-81 Improvement Strategy is a collaborative effort among the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC), and the Franklin County and Lebanon County Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO). TCRPC, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties, is spearheading the effort in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.

