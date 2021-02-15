One more food donation event to go in planned French Toast Connection series

After three locations of food giveaways in Cumberland County, organizers of the French Toast Connection will have one last event in Newville next Friday to help those in the community.

Started initially with a food giveaway in December, church organizers, Project SHARE and Carlisle Police helped put together the French Toast Connection in February to help residents get bags of bread, one gallon of milk and one dozen eggs.

This past Friday saw two giveaways in Carlisle - one at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God on Walnut Street and the other at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Education Center on Lincoln Street.

The last event will be at South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Road, Newville, from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

