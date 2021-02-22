One Harrisburg region business receives notice of COVID-19 compliance violation

Only one business in the Harrisburg region received a COVID-19 violation from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.
Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 42 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Monday and Thursday last week.
Three warnings were issued in the region for the week.
Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.
According to the bureau, there were five violations in the Pittsburgh region and two violations each in the Philadelphia and Punxsutawney regions. One violation was reported in the Erie region.
Across the state, officers conducted a total of 903 compliance checks.
