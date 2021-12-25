 Skip to main content
One food court vendor pulls out of Pa. farm show amid virus concerns

Pa Farm Show

The food court was packed as attendees enjoy a wide variety of food during the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday that the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Jan. 8 through Jan.15 and will be hosted at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. "Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show chooses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture," said Redding. "After cultivating virtually in 2021, it's only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again, we'll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry. I hope you join us as we Harvest More, together, in Harrisburg in January."

HARRISBURG — At least one food court vendor has announced that it is pulling out of the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show citing concerns about the health of farmers and volunteers amid a rise in COVID-19 infection rates.

PennLive.com reports that PennAg Industries Association said in a statement to members that it will not host its food court booth, one of the largest at the event.

PennAg Industries cited anticipated spikes in illness, shortages of staff and space at medical facilities, and the enclosed Farm Show environment. The organization relies on about 400 people to run the booth throughout the week.

Officials said the decision “has weighed heavily on the minds of the PennAg Board of Directors and staff for weeks, as to how we could host the booth productively and efficiently, while mitigating health risks.”

 The in-person event was canceled in 2021 with a virtual-only format. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has said it is moving forward with plans to host the 2022 show although lower attendance is expected than in past years.

