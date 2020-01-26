On the socials: Teddy Bears on ESPN, spectacular sunrises, poor air quality and why'd it have to be snakes?

Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.
Bear toss lands on ESPN
The Hershey Bears' world-record breaking teddy bear toss from December will be featured on ESPN's E:60 at 7 p.m. Sunday. The show airs on ESPN2.
A trailer from the show was posted to Bears' social media accounts on Friday. See it here on Twitter or here on Facebook.
A press release at the hockey team's website said the team and their fans collected 45,650 stuffed animals that were then donated to more than 40 local organizations, including schools, food banks, churches, lions clubs, as well as Milton Hershey School, Children's Miracle Network, and the American Cancer Society.
The ESPN crew was onsite for the event, the counting of the bears and the distribution of the bears to children at Milton Hershey School, according to the release. The piece features interviews with players and media figures while profiling 10-year-old Gabby Kerchner of Mechanicsburg who collected 10,136 stuffed animals through her organization, Gabby's Acts of Kindness.
Sharing the sunrise
It started with Cumberland County sharing a post from a photographer with the Instagram handle @pa.pixels. The post featured a spectacular Friday morning sunrise over Children's Lake in Boiling Springs.
Apparently, it was a spectacular sunrise across the county because people started sharing their own photos of sunrises in Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, Dillsburg, Newville and elsewhere.
Worst in the nation air quality
A few Twitter users made note of the dubious distinction the Susquehanna Valley earned on Friday. As of about 10 a.m., the region ranked worst in the nation according to the air quality index at AirNow.
By early afternoon, the region dropped to number 3.
The region also had a spate of days in late December in which it appeared in the list of the top five worst air quality regions for particulate matter.
The Pennsylvania Department of the Environment had issued a Code Orange warning for poor air quality in the Midstate for Friday in anticipation of high levels of fine particulate matter.
Snakes on Guam
So not a fan of snakes or of pictures of them popping up in my Twitter feed, but this is actually kind of fascinating.
Dickinson College and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recently collaborated on research that will help develop techniques to locate the brown tree snake, which is notoriously hard to detect due to its nocturnal and tree-dwelling habits.
The snake is considered an invasive species, having arrived on the previously snake-free island of Guam around the time of World War II. The brown tree snake has "contributed to the loss of 12 of 13 native forest bird species as well as several lizard and bat species. The snake has also caused millions of dollars of infrastructure damage due to electrical outages and has resulted in hospitalization of numerous infants due to snakebite," according to a post about the research on the Dickinson College website.
I'm still stuck on the concept of the snake-free island.
