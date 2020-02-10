On the Socials: Running, buzzing, hotchees with the governor and a Super Bowl victory

That's all Carlislians (Carlindians? What in heaven's name do we call ourselves?) needed to wage a campaign to get the governor to stop in for a Hotchee dog, which the governor inexplicably insists on calling a sandwich.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wolf was joined by members of borough council as well as representatives of Carlisle's business community for the lunch.

The Governor was in town to talk about education initiatives at Carlisle High School.

Bosler Buzz

If you haven't caught it yet, Bosler Memorial Library produces a monthly video podcast called Bosler Buzz that looks at programs and offerings at the library or through the library system. This month's episode introduces the community to a new resource offered through the Cumberland County Library System.