On the Socials: Running, buzzing, hotchees with the governor and a Super Bowl victory

Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.
Super Bowl champs
Carlisle native Rick Burkholder had a bit of a weekend.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/eE83oA3RJ9— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) February 3, 2020
Hot dogs with the Gov
Facebook was busy Wednesday with posts about famous hot dog aficionado, Gov. Tom Wolf, enjoying his first hotchee dog at the Hamilton.
Last summer, Wolf shared a social media post listing his five favorite hot dog places, but noted he was open to suggestions.
That's all Carlislians (Carlindians? What in heaven's name do we call ourselves?) needed to wage a campaign to get the governor to stop in for a Hotchee dog, which the governor inexplicably insists on calling a sandwich.
Wolf was joined by members of borough council as well as representatives of Carlisle's business community for the lunch.
The Governor was in town to talk about education initiatives at Carlisle High School.
Bosler Buzz
If you haven't caught it yet, Bosler Memorial Library produces a monthly video podcast called Bosler Buzz that looks at programs and offerings at the library or through the library system. This month's episode introduces the community to a new resource offered through the Cumberland County Library System.
The service, Tutor.com, offers online tutoring, résumé help and thousands of academic and career resources.
Run downtown
After a quiet couple of months on Facebook, Carlisle Downtown Mile posted a string of messages about sponsorships and (drum roll) the opening of early bird registration for the May 14 event.
Once again, there are heats for different age groups, a just for fun walk/run, post-race celebration and the beer garden that always reminds me of the fenced-off "over 21" sections of official campus events when I was in college.
