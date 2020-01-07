"On the socials" is a quick look at some of the interesting stories we find on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Flying the coop
Isaac’s Restaurants announced Thursday in a Facebook post that it was closing its location at Silver Spring Commons.
Isaac’s also recently closed locations in Granite Run, Exton and Paxton Street in Harrisburg as it works on a restructuring project that will see nine of its locations converted to Isaac’s Brewhouse, a brewery/brewhouse restaurant concept, during the next three years, according to a comment in a post on the main Facebook page for the chain. The first conversion is expected at the downtown Lancaster location in February.
Locations not being converted to the brewhouse concept have to meet standards for location, traffic and profitability to remain open, according to the comment.
Once the conversions are completed, Isaac’s plans to open new locations as well as launch a quick serve version of the restaurant known as Isaac’s On the Fly.
Meet Mr. Manhole
Carlisle Borough posted an introduction to a time-saving tool now being used by borough crews as they fix manholes in the borough. The borough purchased the equipment in November as part of its sanitary sewer rehabilitation program. The system will cut the time to repair a manhole from 1-3 days down to about an hour.
First Day Hikes
A quick trip around the Facebook pages for our local state parks and forests shows that the state parks and forests in Cumberland County were busy on New Year’s Day. King’s Gap Environmental Education Center reported that 215 people participated in one of four First Day Hikes offered at the park while 163 hikers joined the first day event at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Colonel Denning State Park hosted a first day hike as well. At Michaux State Forest, hikers were encouraged to design their own first day hike and take along a trash bag to clean up litter along the trail. The event was designed to raise awareness about littering in the park and promote the “Leave No Trace” philosophy.
Tuning into local music
Kingfish & Friends’ new podcast is worth a listen. Or, it is if you want to listen to a bunch of local musicians having a completely random conversation that runs from writing songs to old bands to jammie pants – and who doesn’t? According to their website, Kingfish & Friends is “a community of like-minded folks that share an interest in fostering and promoting local artists.” They’re behind the weekly open mic nights at Laurel Run Lodge aka Chick's in Landisburg and the Thursday night Live Upstairs series at Molly Pitcher Brewing which kicks off its revamped series next week (Jan. 9) with Cumberland Honey and Peter Stone performing at 7 p.m.
The first episode features Zach King, Carl "Chubediah" Enyeart, Daniel Braught and Steve Shaw and was recorded at Newville’s Shaw Ranch Studio. There are some four-letter words, so beware if that kind of thing isn’t your kind of thing.