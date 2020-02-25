On the socials: Featured volunteers, officers and road salt

Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.
Volunteer featured
A local man was featured in a "Building Tomorrow" post on the Volvo Construction Equipment North America Facebook page.
Rhys Eastman, director of uptime and technical services at Volvo Construction Equipment and a lieutenant with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, talked about the balance between work and firefighting.
The video also featured Carlisle Fire & Rescue Chief Dan Grimes.
Changes in policing
Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis was featured on a recent episode of PCN's "Inside PA Boroughs." The episode titled "The Changing Face of Policing" looked that issues involved in policing today.
During the discussion, Landis talked about the importance of training, saying that officers are "readers, writers, thinkers and fighters" with fighting coming as a last resort.
"We're the connection to where the Constitution meets the road," he told the panel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you, officer
Speaking of the Carlisle Police Department, a new email address has been set up to give residents the chance to thank or compliment its officers. The post says that they sometimes get calls from people who want to thank officers and the email gives them a way to tell their story. The email is thankanofficer@carlislepa.org.
Salt tracking
Carlisle borough recently posted a statistic to put the mild winter into perspective. In January, the borough used 93 tons of road salt to deal with two winter storms. By comparison, the borough used 294 tons of salt in January 2019.
Scott selected
Mayor Tim Scott has been selected to take part in the US Army War College National Security Seminar. The four-day event brings together civilian leaders from across the country to examine national security issues and exchange candid dialog. The event takes place just before resident class graduation.
Beyond suffrage
A number of local organizations are using the centennial of women's suffrage to reflect on the historic accomplishment of winning the right to vote and to consider what can be done to continue to improve the lives of women.
"Beyond Suffrage: Steps to Economic Equity" brings together leaders and the community to talk about the issues that affect women's economic security.
The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. on March 31 at the Cumberland County Historical Society. Dinner will be provided. Tickets are free, but do require registration.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.