Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.
Grand Illusion in Helltown
Grand Illusion Hard Cider will be on tap at the Helltown Brewery Taproom through a partnership with Pennsylvania Libations Spirits in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Pennsylvania Libations will also distribute Grand Illusion cases and kegs to distributors, bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries in western Pennsylvania.
Next Pittsburgh reported in October that Pennsylvania Libations had plans to renovate a building at 1700 Penn Ave. into a 6,000-square-foot space that will include a retail store, full service bar and the Helltown taproom.
Ice Fest volunteers needed
Downtown Carlisle Association is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Ice Art Fest. The event will be held Feb. 7-9 and features more that 70 ice sculptures along with entertainment and associated events. Volunteer opportunities are available at both indoor and outdoor locations. Sign up online to help.
Spirit of Christmas still present
About two dozen readers will participate in a live read of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Bosler Library. The event had been scheduled prior to Christmas, but had to be postponed.
The event continues a tradition visible at First Fridays this summer when those involved with the Read Aloud Program would read from the steps of the library.
Last September, the Charles Bruce Foundation kicked off a new series of live readings with the reading of "Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut. The series continues on March 6 with Sylvia Plath's "The Bell Jar" and on April 2 with John Steinbeck's "Cannery Row."
Listeners are welcome to come to all of the events.
Winning dove
Amani announced Thursday that Kindred Kaboodle was the winner of the public voting competition at December's Dove Fest. The community voted on its favorite dove through spare change voting with the proceeds going to the Warm the Children program that outfits needy children with the clothes they need for winter.