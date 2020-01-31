On the socials: 'Awesum Possum,' Duck Donuts beer?

Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.

Quack of Dawn

Stolen Sun Brewery out of Exton has teamed up with Mechanicsburg-based Duck Donuts to offer "Quack of Dawn," a french toast donut stout, according to a post at Breweries In PA.

The linked article said the brew uses Duck Donuts french toast donuts in the mash and fondant in the boil.