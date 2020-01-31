On the socials: 'Awesum Possum,' Duck Donuts beer?

Welcome back to the occasional look at interesting posts about Carlisle and Cumberland County people and businesses found on social media.
Quack of Dawn
Stolen Sun Brewery out of Exton has teamed up with Mechanicsburg-based Duck Donuts to offer "Quack of Dawn," a french toast donut stout, according to a post at Breweries In PA.
The linked article said the brew uses Duck Donuts french toast donuts in the mash and fondant in the boil.
Local beer fans will have to road trip to give it a try. Cans will be available at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at Stolen Sun, which will also have a limited draft and donut pairings. On Feb. 2, there will be popup can releases from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Duck Donuts locations in West Chester, King of Prussia and Collegeville.
"Awesum Possum"
Steve Fealtman had this idea for a four-mile run/walk/hike event around Opposum Lake
An active outdoorsman, he spent hours enjoying the area around Opposum Lake whether it was while kayaking, hiking, biking, running or hunting. He also spent hours along with other volunteers working on the Anglers Access Trail that surrounds the lake.
Last April, Fealtman died of a heart attack while training for a half-marathon.
On March 21, his family and friends are making sure his dream comes to life with the first "Steve Fealtman Memorial Awesum Possum Lake Trail Adventure."
The event takes walkers and runners on a counterclockwise loop around the lake with a "defining view" from the top of what's been dubbed "Fealtman Hill."
