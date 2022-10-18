Officials: Pumpkin carving results in most Halloween-related injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that pumpkin carving makes up more than half of the emergency room admissions for Halloween-related injuries.
The commission said Tuesday that over the past three years, it estimates that an average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospitals, with 55% of them related to pumpkin carving.
Other injuries were 25% due to falls from decorating or tripping on costumes, and 20% from lacerations, ingestions or other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations and allergic reactions or rashes.
The commission said 54% of those injured were adults 18 and over, and 46% were younger than 18, with 10% of all injuries occurring in children 6 or younger.
The commission said a new report also estimates that candles and electrical cords/plugs were associated with an annual average of 5,600 and 1,600 fires, respectively, from 2017 to 2019.
The commission offered these tips for Halloween safety:
- Leave pumpkin carving to adults or allow children to use a spoon for scooping or a marker for drawing designs.
- Use battery-operated lights or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of open-flame candles.
- If using open-flame candles, make sure to keep them away from curtains, decorations or other combustibles, and never leave them unattended.
- Avoid overly long or baggy costumes to prevent trips and falls.
- Keep costumes with loose, flowing fabric away from candles and open flames.
- Choose costumes made of polyester or nylon fabric instead of sheer cotton or rayon fabric to reduce fire hazards.
- Make sure eye and nose holes in masks permit full visibility and adequate breathing.
- Use reflective tape as a trim for costumes and outer wear to help others see the trick-or-treaters in the dark. Children can also carry flashlights and glow sticks.
- Remove obstacles from lawns, steps and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.
- Check each set of lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections, and throw out damaged sets.