Officials: Pumpkin carving results in most Halloween-related injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that pumpkin carving makes up more than half of the emergency room admissions for Halloween-related injuries.

The commission said Tuesday that over the past three years, it estimates that an average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospitals, with 55% of them related to pumpkin carving.

Other injuries were 25% due to falls from decorating or tripping on costumes, and 20% from lacerations, ingestions or other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations and allergic reactions or rashes.

The commission said 54% of those injured were adults 18 and over, and 46% were younger than 18, with 10% of all injuries occurring in children 6 or younger.

The commission said a new report also estimates that candles and electrical cords/plugs were associated with an annual average of 5,600 and 1,600 fires, respectively, from 2017 to 2019.

The commission offered these tips for Halloween safety:

Leave pumpkin carving to adults or allow children to use a spoon for scooping or a marker for drawing designs.

Use battery-operated lights or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of open-flame candles.

If using open-flame candles, make sure to keep them away from curtains, decorations or other combustibles, and never leave them unattended.

Avoid overly long or baggy costumes to prevent trips and falls.

Keep costumes with loose, flowing fabric away from candles and open flames.

Choose costumes made of polyester or nylon fabric instead of sheer cotton or rayon fabric to reduce fire hazards.

Make sure eye and nose holes in masks permit full visibility and adequate breathing.

Use reflective tape as a trim for costumes and outer wear to help others see the trick-or-treaters in the dark. Children can also carry flashlights and glow sticks.

Remove obstacles from lawns, steps and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.

Check each set of lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections, and throw out damaged sets.