Officials: Number of pediatric COVID positives rising, though hospitalizations remain low

According to Gavigan, MIS-C can be diagnosed up to four to six weeks after the initial COVID infection, and is often seen in children who presented initially with a mild infection. He said there's still a lot that is unknown about the syndrome, including why it happens and who is at risk, but it can run the gamut of symptoms and issues, including evidence of inflammation or heart/cardiac dysfunction.

Because MIS-C does not occur until weeks after infection, Gavigan said the reports of diagnoses often come after rises in COVID cases.

"It tends to lag a little behind the rise in community infections," he said, adding that the last time they saw increasing reports of MIS-C was in January after the winter holiday surge. "We're on the look out for it, and we're watching for it."

Though health officials are concerned about this syndrome, the number of children affected by it in the state is still relatively low. So far, according to the state Department of Health, there have been 140 confirmed cases of MIS-C in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began in March 2020.

When it comes to knowing when a parent or guardian should contact a child's physician, Gavigan said the most important signs are to watch if a child is breathing properly and to keep them hydrated, especially when they present with fevers.