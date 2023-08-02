Middlesex Township police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Carlisle man in connection to a shooting that took place outside Sheetz along the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township July 26.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack and Middlesex Township Director of Public Safety Steven Kingsborough identified Angelo Christopher Rice, 21, as a person of interest Tuesday.

Two people were shot around 6 p.m. July 26 and one person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill with non-life threatening injuries, the Sentinel reported July 27.

Information regarding the condition of the victims was not available.

Police said Rice should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex Township Police at (717) 249-7191.