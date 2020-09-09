Official: PIAA events could exacerbate workload of EMS crews

With local EMS stations facing funding issues compounded by a lack of emergency calls during the pandemic, another factor now weighs on them: PIAA events.
According to Assistant Chief of Administration of Cumberland Goodwill EMS Nathan Harig, the station has taken a hit since the start of the pandemic in terms of calls coming through. Most people showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not call emergency services until the symptoms have gotten much worse, reducing the amount of money the station receives due to a dip in calls.
With the PIAA steamrolling ahead with the fall season, Harig voiced some of his concerns about the extra weight it might put on the shoulders of those working in the station.
“It is the traveling component of PIAA events that poses our greatest challenge,” Harig said. “While our service is Carlisle-based and will only be servicing sporting events around the area, in years past some events have brought in people from counties with higher positivity rates than our own.”
While traveling and being available at events that are inside and outside of the county, the other concern is the proximity of spectators to each other. The social distancing issue then arises, putting spectators and the paramedics themselves in danger.
“The most difficult thing would be the social distancing aspect,” said Siobhan Reeser, a paramedic at Cumberland Goodwill EMS. “Part of these games, at least the ones I’ve been to, is hanging out with your friends and goofing around, or socializing with the other parents. That whole aspect goes out the window with social distancing.”
While fans and spectators are now allowed in outdoor stadiums — the 25-person limit indoors and 250-person limit outdoors still apply — Harig is nervous about what could come with fans at events. He understands that sports are an important part of high school life, but with the historical noncompliance of people with following mask and other safety procedures, the risk of another outbreak in the area is more than a possibility.
Harig and his crew said they know all about what COVID-19 can look like and that testing is nowhere near where it should be in the state.
“Personally, I am both fascinated and terrified by the virus — it presents in such a strange array of symptoms and seems to be unpredictable with how seriously ill someone becomes for how long,” he said. “We have had family members of our staff members who tested positive. One had a stuffy nose, the other required hospitalization. Testing is nowhere near where it should be by now, so keeping our providers safe is our number one priority.
“Everyone needs to be willing to roll with what we learn, and if sports turn out to be something that causes negative consequences for schools, we need to be ready to press pause until we know more," he added. "We also need to take this virus seriously. If we're not masking, not behaving in a way that limits our close contact with people not in our immediate family and ignoring other safety advice from experts, we run the risk of returning to a community spread that unflattens our curve. Lockdowns were meant to teach us how to manage the virus absent a vaccine or effective treatment. If we don't use the lessons learned there, we're heading for perpetual problems.”
While Reeser said most PIAA events have been uneventful — in a good way, meaning no major injuries or emergencies — the addition of more bodies attending an event during a pandemic raises the possibility of seeing one of those parents, athletes, coaches or small children in the back of an emergency vehicle.
Harig and his team just hope that everyone keeps doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.
And in turn, sports can move on through the season without a hitch.
“The American spirit is built on a rebellious, can-do attitude that frustrates people when we're unable to control things,” Harig said. “I think this has been the source of noncompliance with masks, social distancing measures and, unfortunately, has contributed to the spread. Every fiber of our being wants to take the bull by the horns and control this virus, but what we need to accept that the virus is in control right now.
“We're resolute in meeting the challenge, but with extra PPE and a funding crunch, we would hope that the people pushing for re-openings and to let sports play are also funding the necessary health care infrastructure that makes these events safe to begin with,” he added.
