Official: PIAA events could exacerbate workload of EMS crews

While fans and spectators are now allowed in outdoor stadiums — the 25-person limit indoors and 250-person limit outdoors still apply — Harig is nervous about what could come with fans at events. He understands that sports are an important part of high school life, but with the historical noncompliance of people with following mask and other safety procedures, the risk of another outbreak in the area is more than a possibility.

Harig and his crew said they know all about what COVID-19 can look like and that testing is nowhere near where it should be in the state.

“Personally, I am both fascinated and terrified by the virus — it presents in such a strange array of symptoms and seems to be unpredictable with how seriously ill someone becomes for how long,” he said. “We have had family members of our staff members who tested positive. One had a stuffy nose, the other required hospitalization. Testing is nowhere near where it should be by now, so keeping our providers safe is our number one priority.