NWS: Wind advisory in effect for Cumberland County; snow expected this afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County through 7 p.m. Friday.

NWS says winds will sustain at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph for the region as a storm system works its way up the east coast. Heavy rain Friday morning resulted in 1/2 inch of rain in some areas.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said that the rain tapers off this morning, but colder air will move in to the region to set up the wind gusts as well as a brief burst of snow during the late morning and early afternoon hours. The snow likely won’t amount to much (maybe around 1″ in spots), but it could come down quickly enough that brief slick spots could occur on the roads later this morning.

Thackara said temperatures will fall throughout the day and be in the 30s this afternoon. Friday night will bring decreasing clouds and it will continue to be blustery with lows falling all the way into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be noticeably colder in the morning with wind speeds still kicking around 10 mph for much of the day. Sunday will be a little more seasonable with both days remaining dry. A look ahead to next week shows more unsettled and mild conditions with several bouts of rain showers throughout the week.

